Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 557 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.32.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $589.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.