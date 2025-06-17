Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.3%

STZ stock opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

