Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

