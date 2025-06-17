Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,371 Shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 225.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. The trade was a 30.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Primo Brands

Primo Brands Price Performance

PRMB opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. Primo Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -371.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Primo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.