Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 43,391 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,391 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

