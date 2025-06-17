Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $337.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

