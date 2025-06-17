Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $80,564,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:ECL opened at $266.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.96 and a 12 month high of $273.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

