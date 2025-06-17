Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,239 Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 972.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.65. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

