Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.2%
HDB opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
HDFC Bank Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
