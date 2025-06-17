Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SentinelOne by 715.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,447,000 after buying an additional 4,206,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,603,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $26.00 target price on SentinelOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $29,575.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,978.68. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,618.71. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,308 shares of company stock worth $7,070,276 over the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
S opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $29.29.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
