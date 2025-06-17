Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $348,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,040,075,000 after acquiring an additional 558,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after acquiring an additional 934,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,697,000 after acquiring an additional 357,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,200,000 after acquiring an additional 864,392 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.