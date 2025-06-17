Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 106,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $284,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 50,228.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,111,000 after acquiring an additional 661,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3,349.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,928,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $104,645,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.19.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $347.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.49.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

