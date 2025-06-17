Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $198.11 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average of $185.04.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,543,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,038.83. The trade was a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,736 shares of company stock worth $139,837,528. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

