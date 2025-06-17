Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

