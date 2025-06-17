Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $224.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.48. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $236.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Wall Street Zen raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

