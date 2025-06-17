Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,420,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,585,000 after buying an additional 499,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after buying an additional 379,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after buying an additional 322,475 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $293.06 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.85.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

