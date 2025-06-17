Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

