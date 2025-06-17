Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,036,000 after buying an additional 3,810,997 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,903,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,743,000 after buying an additional 137,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortive by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,763,000 after buying an additional 5,429,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after buying an additional 103,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after buying an additional 166,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

