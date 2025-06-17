Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1,485.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

