Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 14,020 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Innoviva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1,751.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 77,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 231,238 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of INVA opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.37. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.