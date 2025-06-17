Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 6,450 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 275.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.9% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 162,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.8% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $376.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.94.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

