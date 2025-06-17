Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Barclays increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

