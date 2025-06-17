Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,263 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.