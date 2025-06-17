Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 979,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

LEU stock opened at $169.93 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

