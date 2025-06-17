Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.6% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 329,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,056 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

