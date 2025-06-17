Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $981.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $941.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $971.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $766.05 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.