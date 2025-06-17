Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $77,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 126.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 4.0%

CALM stock opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.