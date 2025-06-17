Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.2%

PH stock opened at $661.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $631.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.