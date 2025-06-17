Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 159,461 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3,816.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,639 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 159,461 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of B. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,358,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,060,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $996,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $516,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189,830 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,318,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,280,000 after acquiring an additional 278,292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,120,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after acquiring an additional 236,116 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE B opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

