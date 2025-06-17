Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Xylem by 43.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $89,828,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

