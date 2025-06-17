Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 90,461 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,461 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $189,170.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,036.76. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,364 shares of company stock worth $6,347,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

