Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,810.10 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,370.28 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,895.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,911.78.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

