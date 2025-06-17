Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $522.68 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $562.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.