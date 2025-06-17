Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

