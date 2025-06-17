Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Equifax alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,389,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,165,000 after buying an additional 135,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equifax by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,340,000 after acquiring an additional 679,688 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,123,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 1.1%

EFX stock opened at $267.27 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.