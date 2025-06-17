Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 265,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 196,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.