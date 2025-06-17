Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 265,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 196,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
