Fifth Third Bancorp Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after buying an additional 2,026,589 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

