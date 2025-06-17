Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,762 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Timken were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 282.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 44.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

NYSE TKR opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

