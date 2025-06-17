Financial Contrast: Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Sila Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Sila Realty Trust pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 625.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sila Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sila Realty Trust $184.47 million 7.16 $24.04 million $0.62 38.62 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $145.22 million 4.29 $35.59 million $0.16 57.41

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sila Realty Trust. Sila Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sila Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sila Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sila Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 29.29%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Sila Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Sila Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sila Realty Trust 12.11% 1.54% 1.09% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 6.30% 8.53% 1.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sila Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Sila Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 64 markets across the U.S.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

