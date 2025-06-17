First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.64. Approximately 471,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 626,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

