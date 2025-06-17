Fjell Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fjell Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.9% of Fjell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fjell Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

