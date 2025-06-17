Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLOC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Flowco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Flowco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Flowco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Flowco Price Performance

FLOC stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17. Flowco has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flowco will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowco announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Flowco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Flowco’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowco news, Director Paul W. Hobby acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $193,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,252.50. The trade was a 51.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOC. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth approximately $50,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth approximately $45,022,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Flowco during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,449,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowco during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,108,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowco during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,718,000.

Flowco Company Profile

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

