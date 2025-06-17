FY2026 Earnings Estimate for HP Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,483,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,809,000 after buying an additional 786,250 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,487,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,983,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,938,000 after buying an additional 325,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

