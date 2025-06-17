FY2026 EPS Estimates for CVE:ELE Reduced by Analyst

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elemental Altus Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Elemental Altus Royalties from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ELE opened at C$1.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.88 million and a P/E ratio of 201.41. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$1.77.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.