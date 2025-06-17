Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gen Digital by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gen Digital by 2,954.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 311,623 shares in the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Gen Digital by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

