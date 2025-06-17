Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $26.98. 3,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

