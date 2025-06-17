Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Up 79.1% in May

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Greenpro Capital Stock Up 7.0%

NASDAQ GRNQ opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.86%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

