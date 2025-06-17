Head to Head Analysis: U.S. GoldMining (USGO) and The Competition

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare U.S. GoldMining to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02% U.S. GoldMining Competitors -58.41% 4.27% 3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for U.S. GoldMining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. GoldMining Competitors 1169 3445 4315 159 2.38

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 167.68%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 7.02%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A -$9.36 million -13.94 U.S. GoldMining Competitors $4.93 billion -$62.19 million -18.07

U.S. GoldMining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than U.S. GoldMining. U.S. GoldMining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

