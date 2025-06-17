Head-To-Head Review: Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY) & Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Logility Supply Chain Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Livento Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Logility Supply Chain Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Logility Supply Chain Solutions and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logility Supply Chain Solutions -0.54% 5.52% 3.89% Livento Group 43.58% 1.89% 1.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logility Supply Chain Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Logility Supply Chain Solutions and Livento Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logility Supply Chain Solutions and Livento Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logility Supply Chain Solutions $101.87 million 4.73 $11.37 million ($0.01) -1,429.00 Livento Group $2.01 million 3.08 -$6.55 million N/A N/A

Logility Supply Chain Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Summary

Logility Supply Chain Solutions beats Livento Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logility Supply Chain Solutions

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc. is a provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains. Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc., formerly known as American Software Inc., is based in ATLANTA.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

