Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,067,000. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after buying an additional 3,208,424 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,299,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after buying an additional 3,077,046 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

